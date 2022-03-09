Attacking midfielder prioritises staying with Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi is one of several players who will be out of contract at Juventus at the end of this campaign.

The Euro 2020 winner has struggled for regular playing time in recent campaigns, but he remains one of the club’s finest squad members.

Juve will still benefit from keeping him in Max Allegri’s group, but they need to find an agreement with his entourage to achieve that.

Tuttomercatoweb says he is not lacking suitors at the moment, however, the midfielder wants to continue at the club.

This desire has made him prioritise staying at the Allianz Stadium and he would consider a contract renewal offer from the Bianconeri before he looks at other proposals.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been very loyal to Juventus for much of his time on our books.

The former Fiorentina man is one of the finest members of our first-team squad and he would keep contributing to matches off the bench.

He might not be a regular starter, but his presence in that dressing room and when he gets on the pitch will win us points and other competitive matches.

It would be interesting to see if the club will offer him a deal that he will accept.