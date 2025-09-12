Dusan Vlahovic has made an impressive start to the new campaign with Juventus, finding his best form despite losing his place as a guaranteed starter. The Serbian striker faced an uncertain summer, with the Bianconeri actively seeking to sell him and even recruiting Jonathan David as a potential replacement. However, no club was willing to meet the financial demands for his transfer, and Vlahovic ultimately remained in Turin.

In addition to David, Juventus also secured the signing of Lois Openda, further intensifying the competition for attacking roles within the squad. Many expected Vlahovic to struggle for relevance under these circumstances, yet he has responded in the most effective way possible: by delivering on the pitch.

Impact from the Bench

So far, Vlahovic has scored two goals in as many Serie A appearances this season, with both strikes coming as a substitute. While no longer the main man in the starting line-up, the forward has shown that he is more than capable of making decisive contributions when called upon. His ability to influence games from the bench has demonstrated both maturity and resilience, qualities that Juventus will need throughout the season.

The reduction in pressure has arguably benefited him. Without the constant expectation of carrying the attack on his own, Vlahovic has been able to play with greater freedom, allowing his natural ability to shine. This change in circumstances appears to have reignited his confidence and positioned him as an important figure in Igor Tudor’s plans, even if his role has evolved.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Expert View on Vlahovic’s Resurgence

Attilio Tesser has praised the Serbian’s attitude and form, comparing his resurgence to that of a new signing. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he remarked, “Everyone thought he was on his way out. But his salary certainly wasn’t easy. The player has been good, he’s worked hard, and he’s taken advantage of every opportunity. He’s a strong player. If he plays to his best, he’ll be another signing.”

Tesser’s assessment reflects the wider sentiment that Vlahovic could yet play a crucial role for Juventus this term. By embracing his situation and focusing on performing, he has turned what appeared to be a challenging moment in his career into an opportunity to thrive.

For the Bianconeri, having a striker of his calibre fully engaged and motivated could prove decisive in their pursuit of trophies.