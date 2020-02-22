Aulas: ‘Juventus, buy Aouar’

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas says he wants to see Houssem Aouar at Juventus in the future and reveals the French side tried to sign Blaise Matuidi.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season having come through the Lyon youth ranks and is now attracting attention from around Europe.

“I have never spoken to Andrea Agnelli, but I know there’s been contact between our directors,” Aulas told Tuttosport.

“I would like to see Aouar at Juventus in the future and I also hope that it will be his ambition.

“Sooner or later, I will have to do a nice deal with my friend Agnelli.

“Rabiot? Adrien has only shown 60 per cent of his potential. In the beginning, he didn’t play much and in fact, I asked Juventus to loan Rabiot for six months in January, but just at that moment, he started playing and was getting better. Trust me; he is a great talent.

“I tried to get Matuidi last summer, without success. But I haven’t given up. We will talk about it in June. Matuidi would be perfect for us. He is a regular, tactical midfielder and a World Cup winner.”