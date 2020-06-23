Aulas: ‘No Juve offer for Aouar’

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas believes that Juventus would have the edge in their tie against Lyon due to match fitness and reveals he has had no offers from the Bianconeri for Houssem Aouar.

The two sides will face each other in the Champions League, scheduled for the first week of August, where Lyon hold a 1-0 advantage, but Aulas doesn’t feel the tie is settled yet.

“UEFA will decide in mid-July and it will depend on health guarantees,” Aulas told Gazzetta dello Sport, “But I have faith in the work of President Andrea Agnelli, who is also at the helm of the ECA.

“It is certain that since the quarter finals are played as a one off, it could be logical to think that Lyon were already qualified.

“But we are for fair play and we accept it is inevitable that Juve will be the super favourites, but not because they are stronger, but because they will be in shape, even if Ronaldo does not seem to be at his best for now.

“But we will have just recovered after more than three and a half months of a break. We will try to prepare as well as possible even if we do not even know if we will be able to play some friendly matches.

“In football you never know. We saw it in the first leg and in August, we’ll have captain Mephis Depay back. But maybe I will go first to Lourdes.

“Aouar to Juventus? I always said to myself that it wouldn’t be bad to do business with Juve, but I don’t think Aouar is Juve’s priority.

“I have never received offers from Turin, except for second-tier players whose names I don’t remember …

“Matuidi? Blaise is a positive leader who embodies technique and experience. We had already tried to get him last summer.

“Given the time frames involved, it will be tough for everyone on the market, but if Blaise reviews his needs and Juventus frees him, he could be a formidable reinforcement. “