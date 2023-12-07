Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has subtly criticised Juventus while discussing his team’s challenges in defending the league title.

Napoli enjoyed a stellar season last year, clinching the Serie A championship. However, their title defence this season has been marred by difficulties, including a change in managerial leadership.

The club’s struggles to retain the league crown have been evident, and De Laurentiis alluded to Juventus’ history of winning at least nine consecutive league titles before losing to Inter Milan in 2021. He suggested that, in his opinion, a team must resort to cheating in some form to successfully retain the Serie A title in consecutive seasons.

This remark reflects the competitive nature of Italian football and the challenges teams face in maintaining their dominance over consecutive seasons.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We want to give this experience, hopefully repeatable, but you can’t always win, except through cheating. You need conditions to win that are always the same.”

Juve FC Says

De Laurentiis has spent most of his ownership of Napoli dreaming of winning the league.

Now that he has won it, he can tell that it takes some genius to win it repeatedly, but we do not expect him to give us that credit.