Napoli fans are celebrating wildly after their club won a second Serie A title in three seasons. The celebrations in Naples are understandable, given the team’s struggles in the previous campaign. From being defending champions, they dropped off badly and had a season to forget.

This time, they have returned to the top of Italian football, and there is no doubt that Antonio Conte is the man most responsible for their turnaround. While they boast some world-class players, it is Conte who steadied the ship and turned them back into champions.

Conte transforms Napoli instantly

After last season’s chaos, where Napoli changed managers multiple times and lost all consistency, Conte’s arrival brought immediate calm. He restored discipline, structure and a winning mentality. The players bought into his methods, and the results speak for themselves.

Winning the Scudetto in his first season at the helm is a major achievement. Napoli looked organised, confident and relentless throughout the campaign. The fans are now dreaming of a successful era under Conte, who has proven his ability once again on the biggest stage.

However, the celebrations might be short-lived if speculation around his future turns out to be true. There are growing reports that Conte could leave Naples after just one season and return to Juventus. That move would shock Napoli supporters, but it would not be entirely surprising.

Getty Images

De Laurentiis hints at possible departure

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has always been a strong figure behind the scenes at Napoli. He has worked with many top managers over the years and knows the importance of backing the coach. However, he has also made it clear that he will not keep someone at the club against their will.

During the Scudetto celebrations, De Laurentiis made comments that sounded more like a farewell than a celebration of continued partnership. Speaking to Calciomercato, he said:

“I hope that Conte continues to achieve success in his professional life. He is a man who deserves respect and success. He lives his daily life with commitment. Thank you Antonio.”

That message suggests De Laurentiis is already preparing for Conte’s possible departure. If Juventus make an official approach, Conte could ask to leave, and Napoli may have no choice but to let him go.