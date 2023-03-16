Aurelio De Laurentiis fumes at new Champions League format

Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis has slammed the latest expansion of the Champions League by UEFA, which will see more clubs play in it.

The European football governing body is trying its best to include more clubs around the continent and share its revenue.

It is also now facing a real threat from the European Super League, whose protagonists have refused to give up on the idea.

From 2024, the Champions League would be expanded and De Laurentiis does not like the idea and accuses UEFA of ignoring the welfare of the players and clubs while accusing the ECA of becoming one with UEFA.

He says via Tuttojuve: “It’s madness, you endanger the health of the players and the finances of the clubs. The entire format must be radically changed, my proposal could yield at least ten billion euros. The number of games in national leagues should be reduced, for example 16 per tournament and no longer 18 or 20 as now. This would reduce the load on the top six clubs in each of the five major leagues: England, Germany, Spain, France and Italy. Free-for-all, once.”

Juve FC Says

This is one reason Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are championing the European Super League.

It is going to provide competition for UEFA and the governing body will sit up.

For now, they have too much power and it does not seem like they truly care about the welfare of clubs and players.

They seem more bothered by their own interests, which makes no sense.