Aurelio De Laurentiis proposes new European League, different from the Super League

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis has proposed a new European League amidst the European Super League controversy.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid remain keen on changing football and they have insisted on their European Super League plan.

They all plan to revive the idea when they have made necessary changes to get it acceptable to fans and clubs around the world.

With UEFA, the Premier League and some governments clearly against the idea, it seems it will not be acceptable anytime soon.

De Laurentiis agrees that football needs to change and he has now proposed his own idea for the European game.

He claims that the current system with the Champions League and the Europa League has failed and a change is needed.

He feels a new democratic competition is needed as that will generate more money for the clubs involved.

He then claimed that he has a planned competition that will fetch the clubs involved €10bn, but it needs to be accepted to work.

“The system doesn’t work any more,” said De Laurentiis as quoted by Football Italia.

“The Champions and Europa League don’t generate sufficient income for the clubs to justify participating in it.

“To be competitive, you need more top-class players. That means you have to spend more money — and the prize money from the European competitions doesn’t account for that.

“That is why the clubs need to speak to each other to come up with a more modern and lucrative tournament for everyone in it.”

He added: “We need to reduce the number of games by reducing the size of the top divisions across Europe. Also, we create a European league with a democratic system of entry, based on what teams achieve in their domestic competitions.

“I have examined a project ready to bring €10bn to the European game, but we need willingness and total independence.”