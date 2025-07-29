Javier Gil is regarded as one of the most promising players within the Juventus Next Gen setup and received a call-up to train with the Bianconeri’s senior team under previous manager Thiago Motta. This development underlined the high regard in which he is held by the coaching staff and suggested that he is close to leaping to first-team football.

Gil joined Juventus from Alavés in 2023 and has made steady progress within the club’s youth ranks. His technical ability and composure in defence have stood out, earning him increasing attention within the Juventus hierarchy. However, despite these promising signs, first-team opportunities have not been as forthcoming as the 19-year-old might have hoped.

Loan Move Under Consideration

With his development in mind, Juventus are now open to the idea of allowing Gil to leave on loan during the current transfer window. At this stage of his career, regular senior football is seen as vital, and both the club and the player appear to recognise that further opportunities may be more likely elsewhere.

Gil is confident in his ability to perform at a higher level and believes that more consistent match experience will aid his growth. Juventus share this assessment and is prepared to sanction a move that would see him gain valuable minutes on the pitch.

Javier Gil (Getty Images)

Avellino Emerges as a Potential Destination

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Avellino is currently exploring the transfer market in search of reinforcements and has identified Gil as a potential addition to their squad. The report states that the club is actively working on several targets, with Gil featuring prominently on their radar.

Given his age and talent, a loan move to a club like Avellino could offer the ideal environment for Gil to mature while experiencing the demands of regular senior football. If the opportunity materialises and guarantees him the game time he needs, Juventus would be wise to support the move in the interests of his long-term development.