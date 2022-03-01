Away goals remain important in the Coppa Italia

The Coppa Italia semi-final will still count the away goals, unlike the Champions League.

UEFA has scrapped the controversial away goals rule which has been famous in Europe for years.

We expect other footballing authorities around the world to also follow their lead.

However, the Coppa Italia organisers will keep the rule in place for this season’s competition and change it in the next campaign, according to Football Italia.

Juve will face Fiorentina in the semi-final of the competition and the first leg will be in Florence.

Dusan Vlahovic will return to his former home weeks after he left for Turin.

The striker will expect to get a hostile reception from the La Viola faithful, but he has the mindset of a warrior and that should not bother him too much.

Juve FC Says

This rule means Juve needs to work hard to get a first-leg advantage when they visit Fiorentina tomorrow.

La Viola has been very tough opponents for the Bianconeri to face in recent seasons, but we still have a good record against them.

We expect the match to be a cagey affair, but Max Allegri’s men have faced tougher opponents before now and won.

Winning this cup is probably our best chance of landing a trophy this season and the players will definitely be on their best form in the fixture.