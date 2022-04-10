“Back on track” Arthur reacts to Juventus’ win

Arthur has reacted to Juventus’ 2-1 win against Cagliari and says they are back on track.

The comeback win follows the Bianconeri losing at home to Inter Milan in a previous league game, which made last night’s encounter a must-win.

Juve is out of the Scudetto race now, but AS Roma is close behind as they seek to end this campaign in the Champions League places.

Juve knows it will not be easy, but they can secure a spot there if they win one game at a time.

Arthur played the entirety of the fixture and took to his Instagram account to react to the victory afterwards.

He posted an image of himself and captioned it: “Back on track with a good win!”

Juve FC Says

Arthur is like most of us now because we didn’t enjoy the loss to Inter and wanted the team to win against the Casteddu.

That win will improve the confidence of our players ahead of our next match against Bologna.

Every game we have between now and the end of the campaign is a must-win, and we will get our desired goal if we can earn all the points from them. It will not be easy, but we can do it.