Back problem rules out Skriniar from Juventus match

Milan Skriniar has been ruled out of Inter Milan’s match against Juventus tomorrow with a back problem.

The defender is one of the Nerazzurri’s finest players and one of the first names on their team sheet every game week.

However, he has struggled with a back problem recently and Inter had been hopeful he will be fit for the Derby d’Italia.

But a report on Gazzetta.it reveals the defender is now set to miss the game against Juve with the same problem.

It claims the Nerazzurri will not risk him for the fixture against the black and whites and the Slovakian will now sit out the fixture.

Juve FC Says

Skriniar is a key defender for Inter Milan and his absence weakens them, but we cannot allow that to deceive us because they are a top club.

The men from Milan can replace him and still deliver a top performance, so our focus should be on our game.

We must be prepared as though we are facing a tough Inter team, knowing we require a win more than they do.

With most of our players fit enough to play, we hope to get a solid performance from our key men in the fixture.