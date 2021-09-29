Bad blood between Ceferin and Agnelli shows no sign of ending after latest incident

Aleksander Čeferin has refused to repair his relationship with Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli and his latest action shows there is still bad blood between the former close friends.

The UEFA Nations League Final Four will take place in Italy next month with two matches at the Allianz Stadium and La Repubblica via Calciomercato says Ceferin didn’t invite Agnelli for any of the matches.

It claims that the semi-final match between Belgium and France and the third-place game for the semi-final losers will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

However, FIGC invited the Juventus supremo to Italy’s match against Spain at the San Siro in the other semi-final.

This is the latest action from Ceferin that shows that he is truly unhappy with how he was betrayed by Agnelli for the European Super League.

Because of the close relationship between both administrators, Agnelli was the last person who should have sided with the rebel clubs.

With the idea still active and being pursued by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, it seems there is still more to come on that front.

The rebelling clubs insist they are saving football, but fans are currently siding with UEFA and it remains unclear if the organisers of the new competition can rebrand it well enough to be accepted by the wider public.