Bad news for Juventus as Ronaldo tests positive for Covid 19

Juventus attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and he is in self-isolation, reports the BBC.

The Portuguese attacker becomes the latest player who plies their trade in Italy to test positive for the virus.

He has been on international duty and he played for Portugal in their games against Spain and France last week.

He and his Portugal teammates took a routine test to be sure that they aren’t carrying the virus before their game against Sweden tomorrow night.

His result came back positive for the virus and he is now self-isolating.

The rest of his teammates returned negative tests and they have continued their preparation for the UEFA Nations League match.

Ronaldo became the first European to score 100 goals in international football when Portugal faced Sweden in the reverse of this fixture and he will be missed by his national team.

He will also be a major miss for Juventus who are looking to see off the challenge of Inter Milan to win the Italian league title for the 10th consecutive time.

Ronaldo has already scored three goals in two league games this season and he remains an important part of the first team at the Allianz Stadium under Andrea Pirlo.