Bad news for Juventus with reports claiming Vlahovic considering leaving

Juventus saw off competition from top European clubs to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January, partly because he also wanted to wear black and white.

He was one of the finest strikers in Europe and scored consistently when he played for Fiorentina, with Arsenal presenting Juve with the strongest competition for his signature.

However, his will prevailed and he remains the top striker at the Allianz Stadium now, with Juve hoping he will fire them to new trophies.

But a report via Football Italia claims his camp is not closing the door on him leaving 12 months after he moved to Turin.

The report says they will be willing to speak to new suitors at the end of this season as long as Juventus is open to the sale.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has not been as lethal as he was at Fiorentina, but he remains one of our main men, which makes it inconceivable that we will sell him.

The Serbian is still developing and he must be at the club for a long time to make a meaningful impact at the Allianz Stadium.

However, as we struggle financially if any club breaks the bank to sign him, we will probably be smart to offload him and replace him with a cheaper frontman.