Baffled Fabio Ravezzani wonders why Juventus fans want Conte to come back

The Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani has reacted to calls by some Juventus fans for the club to make Antonio Conte its manager again.

Conte was on the Bianconeri bench between 2011 and 2014 before leaving them to take over the Italian national team.

He started their journey towards winning nine consecutive league titles by winning the first three.

The former Bianconeri player has become one of the best managers in the world and he manages Tottenham now.

The Premier League club plans to offer him a new deal, but his current one expires at the end of this season.

Conte is a passionate manager, but he needs the best players to thrive.

Juventus’ current squad is in poor shape and Ravezzani believes the players will not fit him and he left because the club didn’t back him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For the Bianconeri who miss Conte. He went away claiming that Juve’s ambitions were not at his height (he really says that of all the teams he coaches). Today the club has even less availability than when he slammed the door. Why do you want him back? To make you humiliate again? “

Juve FC Says

Conte would be a great manager for this team, but the Spurs boss wants to work under the best conditions.

Considering that we are saving costs now, we will struggle to make him happy.