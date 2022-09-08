Balance sheet gives Juventus a red alert – The figures revealed

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation has taken its toll on the worldwide finances, and football clubs were not exempted.

For their part, Juventus have taken a massive hit, especially at a time when the club was operating on a large balance sheet during the reign of former sporting director Fabio Paratici. It’s enough to mention Cristiano Ronaldo’s astronomic wages.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will register a financial loss for the fifth straight year, and it will be the biggest deficit yet.

Following the negative figure of 210 million euros registered during the 2020/21 campaign, the losses from 2021/22 season are projected at around 250 millions.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri had already published the report from the first half of the campaign back in December which included -119 million deficit.

In the coming days, the report of the second half of the season should be revealed, which will include estimated losses at -132 millions.

The source adds that the capital increase (worth 400 millions) injected by the club last year succeeded in steadying the ship.

So with the effects of the Covid outbreak now behind us, the club is hoping to attain a more stabilized financial situation at the end of the current season, especially after lowering the wage bill.