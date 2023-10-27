Mario Balotelli has expressed his stance that he would not celebrate if he scored against any of his former clubs, unlike Manuel Locatelli who celebrated his goal against AC Milan.

Locatelli came up through the Milan youth system and was given the opportunity to turn professional by the club. He has openly declared his deep affiliation with Juventus, considering himself a lifelong player for the Turin club and living his dream.

Locatelli’s importance to Juventus has grown, and the club is looking to maximise his contributions by keeping him involved in matches.

However, Locatelli’s goal celebration against Milan has stirred controversy in the Italian media, with various players and pundits weighing in on the matter. Balotelli, on the other hand, has made it clear that he would refrain from celebrating against any of his former clubs.

Balotelli said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He was also lucky, he doesn’t score often and it’s right to be happy, I don’t want to be moralistic and misunderstood.

“But Locatelli grew up in Milan, if he plays in Serie A it’s thanks to Milan, I don’t know, I would never have celebrated like that against a former team of mine. I would never celebrate against Milan, City and Inter, that’s how I am, then everyone does what they think best.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli now plays for us and is loyal to our shirt, so we can all understand why he celebrated the way he did.

Having left Milan very early in his career, the midfielder does not seem to maintain any affiliation with the club.