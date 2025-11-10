Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini insists that Juventus are now determined to extend the contract of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, with a salary of €12 million per season. However, his contract will expire at the end of the season.

But while the striker’s exit was almost considered a foregone conclusion not so long ago, the situation has drastically changed following Luciano Spalletti’s appointment.

Juventus preparing new offer for Dusan Vlahovic

Since his arrival, the new Juventus boss has opted to start with Vlahovic on all three occasions, and the latter responded by scoring twice. He has thus consolidated his status as the club’s top goalscorer this season, with six goals across all competitions.

Therefore, several sources in the Italian media are now expecting the Bianconeri to resume their attempts to renew the player’s contract.

According to Balzarini (via TuttoJuve), the club directors are ready to offer Vlahovic a new deal with a net salary of €7-8 million.

While this is a far cry from the striker’s current wages, the player must surely realise that these figures are no longer sustainable.

If Vlahovic were to accept the offer, he would remain the club’s top earner, ahead of his fellow striker Jonathan David, who’s on a €6 million salary.

Juventus prefer to maintain Vlahovic rather than spend on a new striker

Balzarini also explains that Juventus feel the need to lock down Vlahovic, as they would like to avoid an attacking headache next summer.

After all, the Serbian’s departure would leave a gap in the department, which can only be plugged by spending a hefty transfer fee on a new striker, while the Serie A giants are looking to preserve the bulk of next summer’s budget to revamp the midfield.

So instead of having to spend on a new No.9, Juventus would save money by prolonging the 25-year-old’s stint at Continassa.

It remains to be seen if the coming weeks will bear concrete developments on this particular front.