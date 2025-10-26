Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini provides the latest updates on the future of Igor Tudor at Juventus.

The Croatian is a former Bianconeri defender who was initially appointed as interim coach in March to replace Thiago Motta, before being confirmed on a permanent basis last summer, when the club failed to prise Antonio Conte away from Napoli.

However, Juve’s abysmal run of seven matches without a win has put Tudor on the brink.

Igor Tudor won’t be sacked imminently

In recent days, it has been reported that the Juventus squad remains firmly behind the under-fire manager, as attested by their courageous display against Real Madrid. Nevertheless, the hierarchy is demanding results, and as swiftly as possible.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash against Lazio, Tudor insisted that his only concern is the club, and not his personal fate.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

According to Balzarini, the contest against the Biancocelesti won’t be decisive for Tudor, who can rest assured for now.

“At this time, there is no intention of dismissing coach Tudor,” said the journalist via JuventusNews24.

Juventus won’t wait until the international break

Moreover, Balzarini rebuffed circulating rumours claiming that Juventus could wait until the November international break to sack him, explaining why this theory doesn’t add up when it comes to big clubs.

“The idea that we should wait for a break is BS as far as big clubs are concerned.

“During the international break, 13 or 14 Juventus players are usually away. A new coach doesn’t get the chance to train with the squad until the final two or three days.”

It should be noted that Juventus had sacked Motta and replaced him with Tudor during the international break, albeit Balzarini would argue it was a mere coincidence, as the team was coming off two large defeats to Atalanta and Fiorentina.