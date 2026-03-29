Juventus insider Gianni Balzarini provides the latest updates on the imminent agreement between the club and Luciano Spalletti.

The 67-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but everyone at the club is keen to maintain his services beyond the summer.

Although the Bianconeri are still trailing behind Como in the race for fourth place, the Tuscan work has convinced the hierarchy, starting with the club’s majority owner, John Elkann, who publicly backed the head coach.

Luciano Spalletti to sign two-year contract in the coming days

While the signatures have yet to arrive, Spalletti’s contract renewal is considered a foregone conclusion.

The official announcement could even arrive in the coming days, with the club taking advantage of the international break to focus on sorting out the last remaining details.

Regarding the length of the contract, it was revealed that the two parties were torn between two options: A two-year deal or a one-year contract that includes a clause for a second.

Nevertheless, Balzarini has lifted the lid, insisting that the first option has been selected, which effectively gives the manager more guarantees.