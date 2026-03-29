Juventus insider Gianni Balzarini provides the latest updates on the imminent agreement between the club and Luciano Spalletti.

The 67-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but everyone at the club is keen to maintain his services beyond the summer.

Although the Bianconeri are still trailing behind Como in the race for fourth place, the Tuscan work has convinced the hierarchy, starting with the club’s majority owner, John Elkann, who publicly backed the head coach.

Luciano Spalletti to sign two-year contract in the coming days

While the signatures have yet to arrive, Spalletti’s contract renewal is considered a foregone conclusion.

The official announcement could even arrive in the coming days, with the club taking advantage of the international break to focus on sorting out the last remaining details.

Regarding the length of the contract, it was revealed that the two parties were torn between two options: A two-year deal or a one-year contract that includes a clause for a second.

Nevertheless, Balzarini has lifted the lid, insisting that the first option has been selected, which effectively gives the manager more guarantees.

“Luciano Spalletti is preparing to sign his contract and, at this point, he really should sign it for two years,” said the journalist on his YouTube channel as relayed by JuventusNews24.

“There were two options on the table: one year with an option for a second, or a straight two-year deal. Now this idea, this direction, is gaining the upper hand.

“Spalletti could even sign it soon, in the coming days, taking advantage of the break, or rather the end of the break, because from Tuesday onwards, it’ll only be about the league again, whatever happens. So he will be the Juventus manager for the next two years.”

What’s next for Juventus & Spalletti

Once the manager’s renewal is in the rear-view mirror, Juventus will try to finalise their agreement with Dusan Vlahovic before they start planning for the summer transfer campaign.

Nevertheless, their plans will largely hinge on Champions League football, so finishing in the Top Four spots is of paramount importance for Spalletti’s project.

The team is currently fifth in the Serie A standings, on par in points with Roma, and three behind Como, who currently occupy the coveted fourth place.