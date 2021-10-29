Barak warns Juventus they have a confident opponent ahead

Verona midfielder Antonin Barak insists his side are keen to continue their winning streak when they host Juventus at home, with their fans firing up their side to perform in recent weeks.

The Old Lady saw a nine game unbeaten run come to an end on Wednesday thanks to an injury time winner for Sassuolo, and our confidence seems to have taken a major hit on the back of that.

We will now make the short trip to Verona on Saturday as we look to return to winning ways, but midfielder Barak insists his side should not be taken lightly.

“It will be a wonderful challenge,” Barak said after their win draw in midweek(via TuttoSport). “We aim to continue to do well in our home, in front of our fans who were extraordinary in Udine as well. Many have supported at the Dacia Arena. We are returning from three consecutive wins at the Bentegodi and we want to continue to demonstrate that we can play with courage against any opponent.”

We appear to be our own worst enemy at times, but you would imagine that if Juventus play to their strengths that Verona will be powerless to stop us, although confidence does appear to be low in Turin.

Max Allegri was so unhappy in midweek that he ruled our side out from the title race at this early stage, but you would imagine that he would be using such thoughts and comments to motivate his players to put things right.

Patrick