‘Barcelona a dream for Miralem Pjanic’

A close friend of Miralem Pjanic has told Spanish publication SPORT that playing for Barcelona ‘has always been a dream for Mire.’

The 30-year-old Juventus midfielder has been linked with a switch to Catalonia in recent weeks with the Bianconeri and Barca trying to agree an exchange involving Brazilian Arthur Melo.

“He (Pjanic) has had a great journey In Italy and he is now aware that he can play at the best clubs in Europe,” Adis Junuzovic told SPORT.

“He is in the national team leader and in Serie A he has won everything, demonstrating and confirming his enormous talent, season after season.

“The interest of Barcelona does not surprise me. I shouldn’t say, but playing at Barcelona has always been a dream for him.

“He doesn’t miss a game of Barcelona’s because he is in love with their wonderful style of play and the philosophy of the club.

“Mire has the talent to play in every club on the planet. ”

Pjanic has also been linked with Real Madrid in previous seasons, is that a possibility?

“It is not so, the only truth is that Pjanic liked Zinedine Zidane as a footballer.

“The truth is only this: On a football level, Mire loves Barcelona and there is no doubt about this.

“How did Pjanic react to Barcelona’s interest? Its not a problem, no matter what will happen. I know that Miralem will be a 100% professional during the whole time he stays with Juventus.

“Today, I don’t know if he will decide to change teams this summer, I tell the truth, but I have the certainty that as long as Pjanic plays for Juventus he will give everything to win some titles with the Bianconeri and to continue to triumph together with his great teammates.”