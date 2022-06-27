Barcelona has reportedly abandoned their pursuit of Juventus defender, Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman has been an important member of the Bianconeri team since he joined the club in 2019.

Despite being owned by one of the biggest clubs in the world, De Ligt has continued to be followed by other big European sides.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona have been linked with a transfer for him.

Juve knows about this interest and they want to extend his current deal, which expires in 2024.

However, the defender has not accepted their proposal, and he could leave for a huge fee.

Barca wants to add him to their squad, but Corriere Dello Sport says they have been forced to abandon their pursuit by Juve’s asking price.

The Bianconeri wants 100m euros, and the defender is also looking for a very high salary.

Juve FC Says

We ideally should keep De Ligt, but we have to sell him if he won’t sign a contract extension.

It is very important that he commits to a longer term deal or leaves because it would be disastrous to allow him to enter the final year of his deal or run it down entirely.