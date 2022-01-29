Barcelona already looking for an alternative as Morata deal gets complicated

Even prior to the start of the January transfer session, news regarding Alvaro Morata’s switch from Juventus to Barcelona have dominated the headlines.

But few days remain until the closure of the market, and the striker is still a part of Max Allegri’s squad.

Despite the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, the Spaniard could linger in Turin for another six months – even with a potentially-reduced role.

That is because the Catalans are reportedly struggling to put the deal over the line.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato, Barcelona are unable to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid (the owners of the player’s contract).

Therefore, the Blaugrana are looking elsewhere in the search for a new striker to bolster their attacking department.

The source claims that the Spanish giants are now evaluating a coup for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international had been the main star at Arsenal during the last few seasons, but lately, he was stripped of the captaincy due to a fallout with the club.

Juve FC say

Despite what was written earlier in the month regarding a done deal, an agreement between three clubs (plus the player’s entourage) was always going to be a complicated affair.

While Juventus will probably opt against maintaining Morata’s services beyond the current campaign, Allegri remains an admirer of the player, and will surely relish the chance to have him at his disposal for another few months while Vlahovic adjusts to life in Turin.