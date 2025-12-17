Dusan Vlahovic could be entering his final season as a Juventus player as he continues to run down his contract at the club. The striker is due to be out of contract in the summer, and there has been no indication of a renewed offer from the Bianconeri. Negotiations have stalled, creating growing uncertainty around his long-term future in Turin.

With talks at a standstill, Vlahovic will soon be free to speak with foreign clubs from next month. This would allow him to agree a pre-contract with any interested suitor, significantly increasing his leverage. As a player who would be available without a transfer fee, his situation is attracting attention across Europe.

Vlahovic remains confident that he can secure a favourable deal, whether that is with Juventus or elsewhere. While he has stated that his focus remains on performing for the Bianconeri, it is widely understood that a striker of his calibre, particularly as a free agent, is unlikely to lack interest from major clubs.

Contract Stalemate

Juventus are aware of the risk involved in allowing a key player to approach the final stages of his contract. However, the gap between the club’s current offer and the player’s expectations has yet to be bridged. Vlahovic is believed to be seeking improved financial terms, something Juventus have so far been unwilling or unable to provide.

From the player’s perspective, waiting may prove beneficial. Without a transfer fee involved, potential suitors would have greater flexibility to offer higher wages and signing bonuses, making a move abroad increasingly attractive.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

European Interest Grows

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been linked with a move for Vlahovic. The reports suggest that both clubs are drawn to the opportunity to sign a proven striker without paying a transfer fee, particularly at a time when financial efficiency remains important at the highest level.

Both sides are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, aware that Vlahovic’s contract status could allow them to act decisively. With the attacker seeking improved terms and Juventus struggling to meet his demands, the likelihood of him leaving the Allianz Stadium continues to grow.

Unless negotiations resume and progress is made, Juventus may be facing the prospect of losing one of their leading forwards, bringing an end to his spell in Turin and opening the door to a new chapter elsewhere in Europe.