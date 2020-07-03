Barcelona and Juventus discuss Griezmann?

RAI Sport suggest that Juventus and Barcelona are in talks over a player exchange that involves French forward Antoine Griezmann.

The 29-year-old is reportedly out of sorts at Barca and his agents are due to meet with the club over his current role, having seen him left out of recent games.

Reports in Spanish and English media suggest a host of Premier League sides including Manchester City and United have made enquiries about his availability this summer.

RAI sport journalist Paolo Paganini claims that Barcelona offered Griezmann to Juventus after the two clubs agreed an exchange for Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo.

According to Paganini, there are ongoing talks about a player exchange that could involve Douglas Costa and Adrien Rabiot moving to Barcelona in exchange for the Frenchman.