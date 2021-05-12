Barcelona are reporteded to be interested in signing Juventus legend

Gianluigi Buffon is leaving Juventus when this campaign ends, but the former Italy number one is not retiring just yet.

The 43-year-old is one of the greatest goalkeepers the world has ever seen and he is still going strong.

He has spent most of his career at Juventus and has been an enormous influence in their dressing room for the last decade when they dominated Serie A.

But their romantic relationship will end this summer and he might move to Spain to continue his career.

Foot Mercato via Football Italia says he is interesting Barcelona who are looking to raise funds and cut costs.

The Catalans want to sign him as a backup to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and this will allow them to cash in on Neto.

The Brazilian has attracted the attention of teams around Europe and would help the Catalans raise some money when the transfer window reopens.

Buffon’s years of experience will make him the perfect backup for the Spanish side.

He played a similar role at PSG in the 2018/2019 season before making a return to Turin.

He is unlikely going to return to Juventus after this time, no matter what happens at his next club.