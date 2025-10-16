Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is currently running on an expiring contract, while Barcelona remain hot on his trail.

The Serbian was placed on the transfer list last summer, as the Serie A giants were hoping to sell him for the highest bidder.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old didn’t receive too many enticing offers, so he was happy to stay in Turin and earn his lucrative net salary, which has now reached €12 million per year.

Dusan Vlahovic set to leave Juventus

Although he remains a part of Igor Tudor’s tactical plans, Vlahovic is still expected to leave Turin at the end of the season, especially following the breakdown of the contract renewal talks.

According to Tuttosport, Barcelona have been monitoring the situation closely, as they consider the former Fiorentina star as one of the main candidates to replace Robert Lewandowski.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While the future of the Polish bomber has yet to be decided, many feel that this will be his last season in Catalunya. The former Borussia Dortmund star is also running on an expiring contract, and he’ll be 38 next summer.

The Turin-based newspaper also recalls that Vlahovic’s agent, Darko Ristic, had already held talks with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco last summer and that the two parties share a good relationship.

Barcelona & Bayern Munich could vie for Vlahovic

The same source also reveals that Bayern Munich remain in the fray. Even if the Bundesliga champions were to maintain Harry Kane’s services, they may want another striker capable of either replacing him or partnering him up front.

The Bavarians signed Nicolas Jackson on a hefty loan (€16.5 million) from Chelsea last summer, but it remains to be seen if they will decide to pay another €65 million to keep him beyond the current campaign.

Therefore, Tuttosport believes that Barcelona and Bayern could be the Serbian’s most plausible destinations, despite interest from Milan.