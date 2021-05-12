Barcelona beat Juventus to signing coveted Ligue 1 star

Barcelona has beaten Juventus to the signature of Memphis Depay with the attacker now expected to play in Spain next season.

Depay will be a free agent in a matter of weeks and Juve has been monitoring his situation.

The Bianconeri need a new attacker and because money is short, signing a top free agent was always going to be a suitable route.

They have been linked with a move for Depay all season, but he always wanted to be reunited with Ronald Koeman at Barca.

Todofichajes says the Catalans have now reached an agreement with him to join them from next season.

He has agreed to sign a four-year deal until 2025 and will be paid 7m euros net per season.

This is more than he is currently getting in France and Juve can even pay him more, but his heart is with Barcelona.

The Bianconeri can try to convince him to move to Italy with a better offer, but that would be tough considering that they have also suffered financial losses in this campaign.

Depay has been in fine form for Lyon this season as he has scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 competitive games.