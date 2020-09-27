All Stories, News Now, Transfer News

Barcelona beats Juventus to the signing of Eredivisie star

September 27, 2020

Barcelona has beaten Juventus to the signing of Ajax right-back, Sergino Dest. The American had been a target of The Bianconeri, Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer.

At 19, he is already one of the most recognizable right-backs in the world and that explains why some of the world’s top teams have been looking to sign him.

Juve are backing Andrea Pirlo to improve the team of mostly older players that he inherited and he has been targeting some younger players, but he has missed out on Dest.

The USA international has been informed that Barcelona, who is now being managed by Ronald Koeman, has had a bid of around 20million euros accepted for him, according to De Telegraaf.

He is expected to board a plane to Barcelona on Monday to have his medical and complete the necessary documentation.

Missing out on Dest doesn’t mean that Juve has had a poor transfer window. They remain one of the best squads in the league and they are expected to be able to still win the league even without signing a new right-back.

After pulling out of a move for Edin Dzeko, they will face AS Roma this evening in one of the toughest away games they will have this season.

