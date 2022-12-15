Barcelona is the latest club to show an interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as they attempt to sign him for free for the second time in his career.

Barca also wanted to add him to their squad in 2019 when he just left PSG as a free agent, but he chose to join Juve and has remained at the Allianz Stadium since then.

The Bianconeri now have to extend his deal or lose him for nothing at the end of this season, which is increasingly looking like the reasonable outcome.

He is shining at the World Cup and Juve accepted a bid for his signature in the summer. Can they convince him to stay beyond his current deal?

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Barcelona has been paying attention to his future development, and the Catalans now want to make him their player.

They have landed some of the finest free agents in recent seasons and he could be the next to join them.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot will continue to be in the news until he decides on his future and that might not be so long away from now.

The midfielder has been in inspiring form for us and France, so we might struggle to keep him unless we significantly improve our budget, which might be hard to do.