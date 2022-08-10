After shining at Lyon, Memphis Depay was one of the most sought after free agents last summer. But while Juventus were reportedly on his trail, it was Barcelona who eventually won the race.

However, his first season at the Camp Nou was anything but pleasant, as the Blaugrana endured one of their most disappointing campaigns in recent memory. For the Dutch striker, things only got worse following the sacking of his compatriot Ronald Koeman, as new manager Xavi preferred to rely on other players.

Therefore, the 28-year-old is now on the cusp of terminating his contract with Barcelona who can no longer afford to maintain his services for financial reasons. The club wants to cut their ties with the player to make room for the new arrivals on the wage bill.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Depay is now ready to accept Juve’s proposal and join Max Allegri’s ranks as a free agent once he frees himself from the Catalans.

The source adds that the striker’s approval should arrive between Wednesday and Thursday.

Juve FC say

After failing reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid, Depay became the Bianconeri’s alternative for Alvaro Morata.

The Netherlands international has vast experience after playing all over Europe and can act either as a centre forward or an outside attacker, which fits the bill.