Barcelona change their mind on Wijnaldum – Opening for Juventus?

At the age of 30, Georginio Wijnaldum is looking to start a new adventure after five mostly successful years at Liverpool.

The Dutchman helped the Reds in winning the Champions League in 2019, and finally ending thirty years of drought by sealing the Premier League title in 2020.

Nonetheless, the former Newcastle United man won’t renew his contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side, and will be a free agent by the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has no shortage of suitors, but Barcelona were believed to be the big favorites to land him.

However, El Mundo Deportivo (via TuttoJuve) reports that the deal has stalled, as the Blaugrana decided to block the player’s arrival few weeks ago.

Wijnaldum was expected to reunite with his compatriot and former national team manager Ronaldo Koeman, but the tactician is facing an uncertain future, especially after Barca’s botched title run in La Liga.

Therefore, the midfielder will be looking elsewhere, as Juve’s hopes of securing his services have been reignited.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Bianconeri land a midfielder after the expiry of his Liverpool contract, as the same scenario happened in 2018 when Emre Can made the move to Turin.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady will be facing some stern competition for the Dutch enforcer, as the report also mentions Antonio Conte’s Inter and José Mourinho’s Roma as other possible destinations in Italy.

Additionally, European giants Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea could all be interested in the player’s services.