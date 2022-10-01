Juventus was in talks to sign Memphis Depay as a free agent in the last transfer window.

The idea was for him to terminate his contract at the cash-strapped Barcelona and move to Turin.

The Spanish side signed Robert Lewandowski in that window, and they could afford to offload the Dutchman.

However, he couldn’t find an agreement on personal terms with Juve and stayed in Spain.

The Bianconeri remained hopeful they will sign him when his contract expires at the end of this season.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Barca has changed their minds about losing him.

They have enjoyed having him around and the Catalans are now prepared to offer him a new contract, albeit on a smaller salary.

Juve FC Says

Depay is one of the finest attackers in Europe, and we will benefit from adding him to our squad.

It remains unclear how far apart we were with his entourage in the summer, but we have another chance.

If Barca wants him to take a smaller salary, what we need to do is offer him a wage that is higher than theirs, and he should become our player.

But we are also cutting down on our wages and that could scupper this move.