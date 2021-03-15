Barcelona closes in on tying down Juventus’ target to a new deal

Ousmane Dembele emerged as a target of Juventus this season after he refused to sign a new deal with Barcelona.

The Frenchman joined the Catalans from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar who had moved to PSG.

At Dortmund, he had shown so much ability on the ball to suggest that he can deliver even better than the Brazilian maestro.

However, he struggled with discipline and to stay fit for much of his time in Barcelona until this season.

He was the subject of interest from several teams from the start of this season, but the Catalans managed to keep hold of him until now.

This campaign has been a good one for him as he has played consistently for them, and that could see Juve miss out on signing the 23-year-old.

Todofichajes says he is now enjoying life in Catalonia again and he is even going to sign a new deal.

The report says his new-found fitness has made the club prioritize keeping him beyond 2022, when his current deal runs out.

When Joan Laporta settles down in office as their latest president, he may offer him a new deal.

From the player’s camp, he is also willing to extend his deal and the contract would be for another three years until 2025.