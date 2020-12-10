Barcelona coach claims Juventus players did not play fair

Interviewed at the end of the match between Barcelona and Juventus, the manager of the Blaugrana Ronald Koeman, was pretty upset about the behaviour of the players on the Juve bench.

When the referee Tobias Stieler assigned the second penalty to Juventus, many players on the bench complained, as they wanted him to give Clement Lenglet a second yellow card.

Koeman then had a little argument with some Juventus reserves, namely Paulo Dybala and Manolo Portanova, and spoke about it during the press conference right after the game, as stated by CalcioJ.com: “They didn’t have any fair play, asking to the referee for a yellow card isn’t part of my football philosophy”.

The Barcelona boss then focused about his team’s mistakes: “We were scared by Juventus, we didn’t have the right attitude in the first half, our defence was poor, we improved in the second half but it was late to avoid the defeat”.

After the clash against Juventus, Koeman, by some, was expected to be sacked by Barcelona, but this morning the club board has backed him, despite Barça losing the top spot of the Champions League group and currently ranked ninth in La Liga.