Juventus has received a boost in their efforts to retain Adrien Rabiot, as Barcelona may not pursue a move for the midfielder.

Recent reports had suggested that Barcelona was interested in adding Rabiot to their squad and was actively working on a deal in the January transfer window, particularly after the long-term injury to Gavi.

This news had raised concerns at Juventus, as Barcelona is a top club with the potential to tempt any player.

However, a report on Tuttojuve has revealed that Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is not a fan of Rabiot and does not have the intention to work with the Frenchman. According to the report, Xavi has specific midfielders in mind to cover for Gavi, and Rabiot is not among them. As a result, Barcelona is not expected to actively pursue the signing of Rabiot.

Juve FC Says

This is a huge boost to our chances of keeping Rabiot beyond this term and we now have to work on getting him on an extended contract.

His current deal expires this season and we must secure an agreement to keep him at the Allianz Stadium for longer.

But we cannot force him to stay; any new deal will depend on his desire to keep living and playing in Turin.