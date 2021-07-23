Barcelona confirms Juventus target is up for sale

Barcelona has confirmed that Miralem Pjanic is available to leave amidst interest from Juventus.

The Bosnian only moved to the Catalan club at the start of last season in exchange for Arthur.

Both stars failed to light up their new clubs and while Juve hopes that Arthur will come good for them, Barca seems to have given up on Pjanic.

The Bosnian has been linked with a return to Juventus where he would be reunited with Massimiliano Allegri and Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has confirmed that he could leave if a club that would offer him regular playing time shows up.

The midfielder remains out of the plans of Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou and a return to Italian football might be the best idea for him if he wants to get his career back on track.

“Both have very important careers, but didn’t get much playing time last season,” said Alemany during the presentation of new Barcelona signing Memphis Depay as quoted by Football Italia.

“We know the situation and are evaluating the possibility of finding them another club. They are the first to be interested in finding a team where they can play more regularly.”

Juventus has been in talks with Sassuolo over the signature of Manuel Locatelli and if they sign the Euro 2020 winner, they might not need Pjanic again.