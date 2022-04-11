Barcelona continues to show interest in Juventus man

Barcelona was one of the clubs that wanted to beat Juventus to the signature of Matthijs de Ligt in the summer of 2019.

The Dutchman had just helped Ajax stun the likes of Juve and Real Madrid to reach the semi-final of the Champions League.

Barca wanted him and Frenkie de Jong, but they eventually signed only the midfielder who has remained an important member of their first team since then.

Because De Ligt plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world, you would expect others to not look at signing him, but that isn’t the case.

Fichajes.net claims Barcelona continues to keep him high on their transfer wishlist as they rebuild their squad under Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalans are still hopeful they can secure a deal with the Bianconeri and add him to their squad in the next transfer window.

Juve FC Says

As we continue to cut costs and offer players new deals with reduced salaries, it is almost certain we will lose De Ligt soon.

His agent, Mino Raiola, will hardly agree to his client taking a reduced salary to stay at the club, and that should serve as a warning to us.

This summer is probably the best time to offload him for the right price if he won’t sign a new deal.