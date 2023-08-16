In recent weeks, Juventus has been linked to a potential move for Barcelona attacker Abde Ezzalzouli. This move is part of the Bianconeri’s efforts to enhance their squad during the current transfer window.

Ezzalzouli had a successful loan spell with Osasuna in the previous season, emerging as one of their standout performers. Following his loan tenure, he returned to Barcelona as the transfer window opened.

Juventus is actively seeking to infuse their team with promising talents and has included Ezzalzouli in their list of summer targets.

Initially, there were indications that Barcelona might be willing to part ways with him in this transfer window. However, there have been shifts in this stance recently.

The young attacker participated in Barcelona’s opening La Liga fixture of the season, raising speculation that the club might be considering retaining him within their ranks.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Barcelona is now contemplating keeping Ezzalzouli as a valuable option off the bench. They view him as a player who could contribute to securing positive outcomes for the team in crucial moments.

Juve FC Says

Abde is a fine attacker who will bring something new to our team, but he would not leave Barca if they ask him to stay and our system of play does not make us attractive to him.

These two factors make it very hard to see us pulling off the transfer, which is one reason we should consider moving on from him.