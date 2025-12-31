Barcelona are among the clubs showing interest in a potential move for Dusan Vlahovic as his contract situation at Juventus remains unresolved. The striker is regarded as one of the standout players in the Juventus squad, yet he is currently running down his deal and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season if no agreement is reached.

Contract uncertainty fuels transfer interest

Juventus have previously held discussions aimed at extending Vlahovic’s contract and continues to hope that he will commit his future to the club. However, there has been no meaningful progress in negotiations for some time, which has increased uncertainty around his long-term position in Turin. While the Bianconeri still want him to stay, the lack of movement has left the situation finely balanced.

As things stand, Vlahovic appears more likely to leave than remain unless a new deal is signed. This reality has encouraged several major clubs to monitor his availability closely. For teams seeking a high-quality striker, the prospect of securing such a player either at a reduced fee or on a free transfer is understandably appealing. Juventus are therefore facing growing pressure to decide whether to persist with contract talks or consider alternative options.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Barcelona may move earlier than rivals

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are both reported to be weighing up potential moves for the Serbian forward. Ideally, these clubs would prefer to wait until the end of the season, when Vlahovic could be signed without a transfer fee. Such an approach would significantly reduce costs and increase competition for his signature.

However, according to Tuttojuve, Barcelona could choose to act sooner in an effort to gain an advantage over rival suitors. The report suggests that the La Liga side is preparing to make an offer for Vlahovic as early as next month, rather than waiting for his contract to expire. This strategy could allow them to move decisively and avoid a crowded race in the summer.

From Juventus’ perspective, this scenario may hold some appeal. After failing to secure a contract extension, an early sale would allow the club to generate income and reduce wage commitments, rather than risk losing a key player for nothing. While no final decision has been made, the coming weeks could prove decisive in shaping Vlahovic’s future and determining whether Juventus act to protect their financial interests.