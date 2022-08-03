This summer, Barcelona have arguably been the biggest stars of the transfer market. The Catalans have landed the likes of Roberto Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, Franck Kessié and Raphinha.

But while splashing money on transfer fees doesn’t appear to be a problem for the Blaugrana, player wages is a significantly more concerning matter. Due to La Liga’s Salary Cap rules, the clubs must keep their wage bill in check in order to avoid major trouble.

So according to Calciomercato, Barcelona may allow Memphis Depay to leave for free by terminating his contract. However, the player won’t give his consent before finding a new club.

The Dutchman signed for the Catalan giants last summer as a free agent following an impressive spell at Lyon. But he became an afterthought at the club, especially after the sacking of his compatriot Ronald Koeman.

While the club was hoping to earn around 20 million euros from his sale, it appears that no suitor has came forward with a bid, forcing Barca to cut their losses and work on an early termination.

As the source explains, the 28-year-old remains a target for Juventus who are looking to bolster their frontline.

At a time when the Bianconeri are struggling to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata, signing Depay as a free agent is surely an enticing thought for the club.