Barcelona could sell two men to buy Juventus attacker

Barcelona is one of the clubs interested in a move for Federico Chiesa and the Spaniards could sacrifice two players to accommodate him.

Chiesa has been on the radar of most European clubs since Euro 2020 and the Azzurri star continues to show he is one of the finest attackers on the continent.

Juve has been clear that he is not for sale, but that could change if the Bianconeri does not make the top four next season after 15 points were deducted from their total.

A report on Calciomercato.it reveals Barca’s interest is serious and the Catalans are prepared to sell Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele to get the money to add Chiesa to their group.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the finest attackers in the world now and even after he missed almost a year’s worth of action because of injury, the attacker has remained on the shopping list of most European clubs.

However, Juve must also show we mean business and will not lose our key players no matter what is being offered for their signature.

Chiesa represents the present and future of Juve, so we must show a commitment to being a top club by keeping him.

Instead of losing the attacker, we should hand him a new long-term deal.