Barcelona delivers transfer message to Juventus with their team selection yesterday

Barcelona remains keen to offload Miralem Pjanic in this transfer window and left him out of their matchday squad for their match against Real Sociedad yesterday.

The Blaugrana have lost Lionel Messi after they couldn’t offload enough players to register him.

He has unexpectedly moved to PSG, but they are still looking to offload some of their current options to ease the financial burden on themselves.

Calciomercato says they left him out of the squad to face Sociedad because they are expecting him to leave with Juve in pole position to sign him.

The report claims that the Bianconeri has prioritised sealing the transfer of Manuel Locatelli first.

They will also have to find a new club for Aaron Ramsey before they can push on and sign the Bosnian.

Ramsey earned praise from Max Allegri for his performance against Atalanta and could be set to stay.

He remains on the market, but Juve has struggled to get clubs that will take a chance on him at the moment.

If the Welshman remains, it might see Juve fail to land Pjanic who thrived under the management of Allegri before leaving Juve last summer.