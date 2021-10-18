Vlahovic
Barcelona determined to spoil Juventus’ plan for Vlahovic

October 18, 2021

Juventus has been the favourites to sign Fiorentina contract rebel, Dusan Vlahovic for some time now, but Barcelona is now competing for his signature with them.

The Serbian striker has interest from all over Europe and has continued to show why a top club should sign him soon.

If he moves to Juve, he could continue performing well considering that he would remain in Serie A and face the same opponents he has been battering.

However, that hasn’t stopped others from trying to sign him with Calciomercato reporting that Barca has him on their wishlist.

Although the Catalans are struggling financially now, the report says they are targeting a move for goal machine, Erling Haaland.

Should they fail to land the Norwegian, they have made Vlahovic their Plan B.

The Serbian was close to a move to La Liga in the summer after Atletico Madrid made an approach for him.

The Spanish champions couldn’t get the deal done and that has given Juve another chance to keep him in Italy.

Fiorentina president, Rocco Commisso doesn’t enjoy selling his players to Juventus and he would now look to make as much cash from the Bianconeri or sell the striker to another club.

Juve still has to pay La Viola to make Federico Chiesa’s transfer permanent at the end of this season and it would be interesting to see if they can pay for both players.

