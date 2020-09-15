Barcelona director: ‘We’re working on a new striker’

Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes seemingly confirmed that Luis Suarez is set to leave the club this summer:’We’ve been working for months to improve the squad.’

Suarez has closely been linked with a move to Juventus in recent months and is reportedly in the process of securing a European passport by sitting an Italian B1 language exam.

Speaking at the press conference for new Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, Planes talked about the transfer market and the likelihood of signing a new striker to replace Suarez.

“Luis is an important player for Barcelona, ​​he has been in recent years,” he told the press conference, “I have respect for the players who have given so much to Barcelona.

“After what happened in the final part of the season we have started a replacement process that we are working on.

“The transfer market closes on 5 October and so far many things can happen. A new striker? We have been working for months to improve the squad.

“Playing for Barcelona is not something for everyone. The search for a centre forward is well known to everyone but it is not subordinated to Suarez’s departure. Barcelona must always aspire to sign the best.”