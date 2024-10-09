Paul Pogba’s future remains uncertain, with the midfielder expected to have his Juventus contract terminated by mutual consent in the near future.

The Bianconeri can end the contract for just cause, meaning they would not owe him any money, but the club is seeking an amicable resolution out of respect for the Frenchman.

Pogba is also eager to become a free agent to explore his options, with reports suggesting he is considering a move to Major League Soccer (MLS), where the level of physical competition is less demanding than in Europe.

The Frenchman’s fitness has been a significant concern, as he has struggled to stay healthy since his time at Manchester United.

Juventus is not inclined to retain him, and he has been linked with a potential move to a top European club. A report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Barcelona is monitoring his situation at Juventus.

While the Catalans are among his options, the report suggests that interest from the MLS could be stronger than that from Barcelona, making a departure from Europe increasingly likely for Pogba.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been struggling during his second spell with us, and his ban was simply a case of bad things becoming worse.

We do not need him anymore, and he is not even in Thiago Motta’s plans, so we need to end his deal soon.