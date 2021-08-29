Barcelona eyeing potential free transfer of Juventus star in 2022

Barcelona are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus next summer on free transfer.

The Argentine forward is yet to sign a new deal in Turin, despite entering into the final 12 months of his current contract, and could well leave the club for nothing in 12 months time.

The Catalan club are now believed to be monitoring the situation according to Fichajes, knowing they will be allowed to offer him a pre-contract agreement from January, but Juve are said to have been in talks with his agents in recent months in hopes of sealing an extension.

Dybala signed a five-year deal back in 2017, but is believed to be open to extending those terms on an improved wage, but so far talks have failed to end in his signature.

The 27 year-old has started in both of our Serie A matches so far this season, getting a goal and an assist against Udinese, but was disappointing yesterday as we fell to defeat at the hands of Empoli.

Whatever happens, we simply cannot afford to lose such a key asset for free in 12 months time, and must find a way to get a new deal over the line sooner rather than later, as his power in negotiations will only increase as his potential free transfer nears.

Patrick