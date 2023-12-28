Barcelona is reportedly considering a move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who has struggled to secure regular playing time at the Allianz Stadium. Despite being lower in the pecking order, Rugani has proven to be a solid performer when allowed to play.

Barcelona is currently facing defensive issues and is actively searching for experienced defenders to bolster their squad at a low cost. According to a report on Football Italia, Rugani has now been added to Barcelona’s list of potential targets after his impressive performances for Juventus this season.

During a period when Juventus faced absences in defence, Rugani stepped up and contributed significantly to the team’s strong run of form. The report suggests that Barcelona is considering a move for Rugani, and there’s a possibility of securing him on a free transfer at the end of the season if he does not sign a new contract with Juventus. This potential transfer could provide Barcelona with an experienced defensive option to address their current challenges at the back.

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear why Rugani has not been handed a new contract because he has been one of our best backup stars.

However, we trust the club’s judgement on the matter and they will make the right decision on his future.